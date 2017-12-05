Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Still out Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Isaac has missed 12 straight games since severely spraining his ankle back on Nov. 11 against the Nuggets. In his absence, his 19.9 minutes per game have been given to the likes of Arron Afflalo and Marreese Speights. He should still be considered day-to-day following Wednesday's contest.
