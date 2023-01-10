Isaac (knee) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley said on Jan. 2 that Isaac has resumed participating fully in practices, but because he hasn't played in an NBA game since Aug. 2, 2020, the sixth-year forward may need an extended ramp-up period. Though he was a must-roster fantasy player when he was healthy during the 2019-20 season, Isaac's lengthy layoff means that he'll likely be subject to significant minute restrictions when he ultimately returns, making it difficult to envision him getting a large enough role to be a useful contributor outside of deeper leagues.