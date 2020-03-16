Isaac was still sporting a hinged brace over his sprained left knee last week prior to the NBA's suspension of the season, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Magic team president Jeff Weltman said in a radio appearance shortly before the All-Star break that Isaac (knee) would miss the remainder of the season, but the NBA's unexpected indefinite shutdown could prompt Orlando to reevaluate the forward's availability. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, league owners and executives are bracing for mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for the league to resume action. While Robbins notes that Isaac remains far away from even resuming on-court activity, a three-month delay of the season might provide enough time for him to recover from the severe sprain and structural damage he sustained to his left knee back on Jan. 1. Isaac should at the very least be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season, but if he responds well to rehab in the weeks to come, the Magic -- who currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings -- could consider bringing him back for a potential playoff run.