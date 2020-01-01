Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Stretchered off Wednesday
Isaac suffered an apparent left knee injury during Wednesday's game against the Wizards and was stretchered off the floor, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Isaac got tangled up with Bradley Beal on a drive to the basket, and his left knee appeared to buckle. He collapsed to the floor and was in obvious pain before the training staff eventually brought out the stretcher. The Magic are yet to issue an update, but the immediate implication is that the injury could potentially be season-ending.
