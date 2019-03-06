Isaac supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Isaac followed up a disappointing seven-point outing Sunday with a solid performance against the 76ers. He hit four threes for the third time this season and appears to be finding his scoring touch as the season draws on. The second-year forward took a noticeable leap in February, averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, and will look to continue to improve throughout the final quarter of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories