Isaac supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Isaac followed up a disappointing seven-point outing Sunday with a solid performance against the 76ers. He hit four threes for the third time this season and appears to be finding his scoring touch as the season draws on. The second-year forward took a noticeable leap in February, averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, and will look to continue to improve throughout the final quarter of the season.