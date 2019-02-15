Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Strong run rages on
Isaac supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes Thursday in the Magic's 127-89 win over the Hornets.
The fact that this sort of outing qualifies as a more modest performance from Isaac illustrates just how high his stock has climbed of late. The Magic have now won seven of their last nine games, with Isaac's play during that stretch having a lot to do with the team's success. Over that span, the second-year forward is averaging 14.1 points, 7.2 boards, 2.4 blocks, 1.6 triples, 1.2 steals and 0.9 assists while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and 95.5 percent from the charity stripe.
