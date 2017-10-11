Isaac recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist, one rebound and three turnovers across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 win over the Spurs.

The rookie struggled to make an impact Tuesday, having arguably his worst game of the preseason. Critics have warned of Isaac's tendency to disappear from games on occasion, which seemed to be the case here. He can probably go undrafted in the majority of fantasy formats, but could be worth keeping an eye on as the regular season plays out. His length and defensive talents give him plenty of upside to rack up steals and blocks at a nice clip.