Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Stuffs stat sheet in loss
Isaac totaled 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist over 29 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Friday.
Isaac stuffed the stat sheet on Friday, coming up with solid scoring and rebounding and making an impact on the defensive side of the ball with two swats and two swipes. In three games of the playoffs, he's averaging 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 30.7 minutes per contest.
