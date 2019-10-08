Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Stuffs stat sheet in preseason win
Isaac managed 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes during the Magic's 115-91 preseason win over the Pistons on Monday.
Isaac was in solid stat-sheet-stuffing form during his time on the court, making it a nice resurgence after a lackluster exhibition opener versus the Spurs on Saturday. The third-year big reportedly added weight without sacrificing quickness or conditioning this offseason, with both the Magic and fantasy managers hoping Monday's performance is an example of what he'll consistently prove capable of come the regular season.
