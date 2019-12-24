Isaac accumulated 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks in 33 minutes Monday night, as the Magic beat the Bulls 103-95.

Isaac turned in a well-rounded performance Monday. The third-year forward is averaging nearly 2.6 blocks per game, trailing only Hassan Whiteside and Anthony Davis for the league lead. The four steals also matched a season-best. Orlando's frontcourt can look crowded on paper, but Isaac may have the highest ceiling and is blossoming quickly.