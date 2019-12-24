Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Stuffs stat sheet
Isaac accumulated 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks in 33 minutes Monday night, as the Magic beat the Bulls 103-95.
Isaac turned in a well-rounded performance Monday. The third-year forward is averaging nearly 2.6 blocks per game, trailing only Hassan Whiteside and Anthony Davis for the league lead. The four steals also matched a season-best. Orlando's frontcourt can look crowded on paper, but Isaac may have the highest ceiling and is blossoming quickly.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Not on injury report•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Unlikely to return Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Dominant showing on both ends•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 10 in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores team-high 19 against Lakers•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 10 in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...