Isaac compiled 10 points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 71-53 summer league loss to Phoenix.

Isaac was held in check Monday but still managed to deliver a nice all around line. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from his time at the summer league so far has been his ability to stay on the floor. After an injury-riddled rookie season, the Magic will be hoping that he can avoid any setbacks and find some consistency. His scoring will likely fluctuate across the season but the defense appears to be real as well as his improved efficiency from the free-throw line.