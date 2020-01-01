Isaac, who was stretchered off the court during Wednesday's game against the Wizards, has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

It was clear from Isaac's and the medical staff's reactions that the injury appeared to be serious. We should learn more once Isaac undergoes an MRI. If he ends up missing an extended period of time, the Magic may have to rely on the likes of Terrence Ross and Wes Iwundu for extra production.