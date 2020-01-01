Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Suffers hyperextended knee
Isaac, who was stretchered off the court during Wednesday's game against the Wizards, has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.
It was clear from Isaac's and the medical staff's reactions that the injury appeared to be serious. We should learn more once Isaac undergoes an MRI. If he ends up missing an extended period of time, the Magic may have to rely on the likes of Terrence Ross and Wes Iwundu for extra production.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...