Isaac (knee) was a participant in five-on-five contact work during Friday's practice but will not scrimmage Saturday against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac continues to make strong progress in his recovery, but he's not yet ready to take the court. Previous reports indicated that we may not know if Isaac will play in the resumed season until late in the seeding games process.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't scrimmage Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays more 5-on-5•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Does limited 5-on-5 work•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Status won't be known until August•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Not ready for contact•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Continuing rehab in bubble•