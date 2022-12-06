Orlando assigned Isaac (knee) to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Tuesday, Dan Savage of NBA.com reports.

Isaac hasn't played in an NBA game since tearing his ACL at the NBA bubble in Orlando in the summer of 2020. He was initially expected to be back some time during the 2021-22 campaign, but a hamstring injury that required surgery derailed his rehab process. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 draft has been playing in 5-on-5 drills over the last month, and he appears ready to take the next step forward in his rehab by practicing in the G League. It's unclear if Orlando plans on having him suit up for any of Lakeland's games during his assignment, but at the very least, he'll likely need multiple practices in order to regain conditioning before he's deemed ready for his 2022-23 NBA debut.