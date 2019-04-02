Isaac contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 121-109 loss to the Raptors.

Isaac amassed three steals and three blocks in the same game for the third time this season. As evidenced by Monday's performance, the sophomore forward is still prone to the occasional single-digit scoring effort, though he has shown serious offensive improvement over the last couple months. With the Magic fighting for one of the final playoff spots, Isaac will likely need to continue producing on both ends across the last four regular season contests.