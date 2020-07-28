Isaac exploded for 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in just seven minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-110 win over the Nuggets.

This was Isaac's first game since New Year's Day but, considering how good he looked, he is pumped and ready to go for the season opener Friday against the Nets. He is expected to have a regular in the rotation, but he might come off the bench given the fact he hasn't played an official game in almost seven months.