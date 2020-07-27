Isaac's minutes will be limited in Monday's scrimmage against Denver, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Considering it will be Isaac's first real game action since New Year's Day, this shouldn't come as a much of a surprise. The rangy forward was held out of the previous two scrimmages as he works back from a knee injury that shelved him for the final 31 games before the shutdown. If all goes well Monday, Isaac will likely be on track to rejoin the Magic's rotation for the finish to the regular season. Orlando faces Brooklyn on Friday in the first of eight seeding games.