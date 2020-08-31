Isaac (knee) will remain out for the entirety of the 2020-21 season, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Magic president Jeff Weltman confirmed Monday that the team does not anticipate Isaac playing at all next season after the forward suffered another significant knee injury during seeding play. Isaac will, of course, face a lengthy recovery, but the team ruling him out for an entire forthcoming season is a major decision, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the league's future schedule. Through his first three years in the league, Isaac -- one of the league's best defenders, when healthy -- has played 27, 75 and 34 games, respectively.