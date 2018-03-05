Isaac will remain on a minutes limit for at least another week, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The rookie missed more than two months with a badly sprained ankle, but he returned to action over the weekend, playing 15 minutes Friday against Detroit, then 18 minutes Saturday against Memphis. While Isaac emerged from both contests unscathed, the Magic, who are well out of the playoff race, will continue to exercise caution with the sixth overall pick. Coach Frank Vogel intimated that he'll keep Isaac to roughly 15-20 minutes for at least the next four contests.