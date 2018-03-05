Magic's Jonathan Isaac: To remain on minutes restriction
Isaac will remain on a minutes limit for at least another week, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The rookie missed more than two months with a badly sprained ankle, but he returned to action over the weekend, playing 15 minutes Friday against Detroit, then 18 minutes Saturday against Memphis. While Isaac emerged from both contests unscathed, the Magic, who are well out of the playoff race, will continue to exercise caution with the sixth overall pick. Coach Frank Vogel intimated that he'll keep Isaac to roughly 15-20 minutes for at least the next four contests.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays 17 minutes in back-to-back game•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will be available Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores three points in return•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will play vs. Pistons•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Likely to return Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will be held out Wednesday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...