Magic's Jonathan Isaac: To remain out Saturday
Isaac (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The team is optimistic that Isaac will return on their current road trip, but it won't be Saturday. In his stead, the team's other wing players such as Terrance Ross and Jonathon Simmons should continue seeing extended run.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Could 'potentially' return on road trip•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Monday vs. Pacers•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sheds boot, remains out Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...