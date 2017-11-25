Isaac (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The team is optimistic that Isaac will return on their current road trip, but it won't be Saturday. In his stead, the team's other wing players such as Terrance Ross and Jonathon Simmons should continue seeing extended run.

