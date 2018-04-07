Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac has missed the three previous games due to ankle soreness, and will now miss his fourth. With only two potential games for the rookie to return for the Magic could potentially opt to just shut the rookie down. Still, expect an update on his status heading into Monday's matchup with the Bucks once the team provides more information.