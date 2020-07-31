Isaac (knee) will play off the bench Friday against the Nets, but his minutes will be limited, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

The Magic continue to be cautious with Isaac, who is working his way back from the knee injury that had kept him out since Jan. 1. He looked great in the team's final scrimmage earlier in the week, but coach Steve Clifford told the media that Isaac's workload "won't be significant" in his return to real game action.