Isaac has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat due to left knee injury management.
The Magic have been incredibly cautious with Isaac's workload following his lengthy absence, as he's averaged just 9.0 minutes per game over his two appearances since his season debut. He'll be held out in the first game of a back-to-back set, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return for Saturday's matchup against Chicago.
