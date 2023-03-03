Isaac (hamstring) underwent season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left adductor muscle, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The torn adductor was revealed after an MRI on Wednesday, though Isaac had been listed out due to a hamstring injury. This is a tough blow for Isaac, who returned this season to play 11 games following a two-year absence due to a torn ACL. A timetable for his recovery may be revealed by the team in the coming days, though we know he's at least out for the year. Isaac's absence could lead to more minutes for Bol Bol.