X-rays on Isaac's sprained right ankle showed no fractures, but it remains unclear how long he will be sidelined, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Although there is not much swelling, the injury is reportedly painful. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup with the Spurs at this point. Should he ultimately miss time, look for Jonathan Simmons (wrist) and Terrance Ross to see some extra run.