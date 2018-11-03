Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Undergoes X-rays
X-rays on Isaac's sprained right ankle showed no fractures, but it remains unclear how long he will be sidelined, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Although there is not much swelling, the injury is reportedly painful. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup with the Spurs at this point. Should he ultimately miss time, look for Jonathan Simmons (wrist) and Terrance Ross to see some extra run.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't return Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable to return•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays 27 minutes Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Looks healthy in preseason win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting, on minutes limit Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times