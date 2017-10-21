Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Underwhelms in first career start
Isaac finished with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists, two steals, one block, one rebound and four turnovers across 23 minutes during Friday's 126-121 loss to the Nets.
With Aaron Gordon (ankle) sidelined Friday, Isaac drew the start. Isaac played just 23 minutes after getting in foul trouble early. He also didn't play particularly well all-around. While his two steals and one block were nice, the four turnovers put a damper on the effort.
