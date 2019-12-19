Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Unlikely to return Wednesday
Isaac is unlikely to return to Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to tightness in both his right hamstring and lower back, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
According to team officials, Isaac's night is likely over as he tightened up in a couple of places and was forced to depart late in the fourth quarter. The severity of Isaac's injuries is unclear as is a timetable for his return. Barring a late return to action, the star forward can tentatively be though of as day-to-da heading into Friday's tilt with Portland. He posted seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 17 minutes prior to leaving the game.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Dominant showing on both ends•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 10 in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores team-high 19 against Lakers•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 10 in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Struggles from deep•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.