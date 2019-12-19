Isaac is unlikely to return to Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to tightness in both his right hamstring and lower back, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

According to team officials, Isaac's night is likely over as he tightened up in a couple of places and was forced to depart late in the fourth quarter. The severity of Isaac's injuries is unclear as is a timetable for his return. Barring a late return to action, the star forward can tentatively be though of as day-to-da heading into Friday's tilt with Portland. He posted seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 17 minutes prior to leaving the game.