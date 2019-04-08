Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Unlikely to return
Isaac is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against Boston due to a jaw injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac took a blow to the jaw during the second half of Sunday's contest, likely ending his evening. He scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and registered three rebounds along with a steal and a block over 22 minutes prior to exiting. Assuming he remains on the bench for the rest of the game, his next opportunity to return will come Wednesday in Charlotte.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Posts well-rounded line•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Three steals, three blocks in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Picks up offense in win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Doesn't score in win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Flirts with double-double•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...