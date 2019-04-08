Isaac is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against Boston due to a jaw injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Isaac took a blow to the jaw during the second half of Sunday's contest, likely ending his evening. He scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and registered three rebounds along with a steal and a block over 22 minutes prior to exiting. Assuming he remains on the bench for the rest of the game, his next opportunity to return will come Wednesday in Charlotte.

