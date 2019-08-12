Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Up to 234 pounds
Isaac has worked on developing his body over the summer and currently weighs 234 pounds, The Athletic reports.
Isaac spoke with The Athletic's Josh Robbins on Sunday after spending five days working with Team USA in Nevada. The third-year forward spoke on his development, noting that he's gained 25 pounds since the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign. Despite the added weight, the Florida State product said he felt "the same, if not better" in terms of his quickness and conditioning. Whether he's able to maintain that weight over the course of an 82-game season remains to be seen, but it's nonetheless a positive development for a player who entered the league two years ago with plenty of questions about his thin frame. "Just being able to have a little more size on me down in the paint is going to help a lot," Isaac said. "I'm going to continue to finish out the summer working hard. I feel good right now. I feel good about where I'm at game-wise, body-wise, everything."
