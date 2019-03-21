Isaac accumulated eight points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 win over the Pelicans.

Isaac matched his career high in dimes while filling up the box score in this lopsided victory. The sophomore forward remains maddeningly inconsistent, as he was coming off a scoreless effort. However, Isaac has gained a good bit of momentum as the season has progressed, and the Magic will need him to keep contributing on both ends if the team is going to sneak into the playoffs.