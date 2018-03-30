Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will be available Friday
Isaac (foot) will return to the starting lineup Friday against the Bulls but will face a minutes restriction, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac missed three games with a strained foot, another in a long line of injuries that have kept him on the sideline for a large chunk of his rookie season. Nonetheless, the 20-year-old will be back in the starting five Friday, but his workload will be capped at around 20 minutes, per coach Frank Vogel. In his last game -- Mar. 20 against the Raptors -- Isaac played a season-high 28 minutes and finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks and five steals.
