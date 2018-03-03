Isaac will be available Saturday against Memphis on the second night of a back-to-back, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac missed extended time with an ankle injury before making his return Friday night against Detroit, so there was a chance the team would hold him out as a measure of caution. That won't be the case, and Isaac should again be expected to be available for limited minutes off the bench. The sixth overall pick played 15 minutes Friday, finishing with three points, two rebounds, two steals and a block.