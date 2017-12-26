Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will be game-time call vs. Heat
Isaac (ankle) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's game against Miami, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac went through parts of shootaround Tuesday morning, and the Magic will wait to see how his ankle responds later in the day before making a final ruling on his status. Ankle issues have cost the rookie all but two games since Nov. 11, but even when healthy he hasn't been a particularly viable fantasy option in DFS or season-long leagues. The 20-year-old remains a high-upside prospect in dynasty formats, however.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Status uncertain•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Remains out•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Status uncertain for Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: X-rays come back clean•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Cleared to play roughly 20 minutes•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...