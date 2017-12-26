Isaac (ankle) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's game against Miami, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac went through parts of shootaround Tuesday morning, and the Magic will wait to see how his ankle responds later in the day before making a final ruling on his status. Ankle issues have cost the rookie all but two games since Nov. 11, but even when healthy he hasn't been a particularly viable fantasy option in DFS or season-long leagues. The 20-year-old remains a high-upside prospect in dynasty formats, however.