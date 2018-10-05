Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will be held out Friday
Isaac (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against Flamengo, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
This hardly comes as a surprise given that Isaac was limited in practice this week, and there is no reason to rush the youngster back to play the Brazilian basketball club. Give Isaac's history with ankle injuries, the Magic will likely be as cautious as possible throughout the preseason.
