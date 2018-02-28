Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will be held out Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac was expected to return Wednesday after playing some rehab minutes with the Magic's G-League affiliate in Lakeland. But, coach Frank Vogel noted that the medical staff wants the rookie to get one more day of rehab work in before he returns to NBA action following a 25-game absence. Once he does return, which will presumably be during Friday's game against Detroit, he could take away minutes from Wesley Iwundu, as well as other forwards on the roster.
