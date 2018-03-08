Play

Isaac will come off the bench Wednesday against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After earlier reports that Isaac could jump into the starting lineup in place of Jonathon Simmons, Isaac will remain coming off the bench. Isaac started the second half in place of Simmons on Monday. The Magic look to be easing Isaac into the rotation, as he's just three games back from a 26-game absence.

