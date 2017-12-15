Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Friday
Isaac (ankle) will not be available Friday against Portland, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The rookie went through a full practice Thursday for the first time in a month, but the Magic will continue to exercise caution as he works back from a sprained right ankle. There's a chance Isaac could make his return Sunday in Detroit, but the Magic are off Monday and Tuesday, so the team could wait until he's able to log another practice or two before bringing him back.
