Isaac (ankle) will remain out Monday against Milwaukee, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

The rookie has been saddled with a number of injuries this season, and the latest, a sprained left ankle, will keep him out for a fifth consecutive contest. With the Magic well out of the playoff race, it seems rather unlikely that Isaac will be cleared to play in Wednesday's season finale.

