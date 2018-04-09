Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Monday
Isaac (ankle) will remain out Monday against Milwaukee, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
The rookie has been saddled with a number of injuries this season, and the latest, a sprained left ankle, will keep him out for a fifth consecutive contest. With the Magic well out of the playoff race, it seems rather unlikely that Isaac will be cleared to play in Wednesday's season finale.
