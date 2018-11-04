Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com treports.

Isaac is dealing with a sprained ankle and is currently being evaluated on a game-by-game basis. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against Cleveland, and should be considered questionable for that contest at this time. While he is out, Wes Iwundu will start in his place.

