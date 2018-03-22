Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Thursday
Isaac (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
As expected, given his doubtful tag, Isaac will not suit up against the 76ers due to a left foot strain. The rookie reportedly suffered the injury at some point during Tuesday's game, but the exact severity of the ailment is currently unknown. IN Isaac's absence Thursday, both Mario Hezonja and Wesley Iwundu should be in line for extended minutes both on the wing and in the frontcourt.
