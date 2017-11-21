Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The rookie will now miss five straight games as he continues to deal with swelling in his right ankle. With the Magic not providing an exact timetable for his return, Isaac will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis with his next opportunity to play being Friday in Boston.
