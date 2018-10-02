Isaac suffered a sprained right ankle in Monday's preseason game against the 76ers, and he will not return, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac drew the start in Monday's preseason contest, however he was forced to exit the game after playing just nine minutes. THe severity of the injury is unknown at this point, and more information should come out after Monday's game. The Magic play again on Monday against the Heat and Isaac should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.