Isaac (knee) will be available for Monday's scrimmage against Denver, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac's status has been up in the air for the last several weeks, but this is a significant step in the right direction. The third-year big man went down with a knee injury on Jan. 1 and has not played since, but he's been ramping up his activity in recent days, including participating in a 5-on-5 scrimmage at practice Friday. Prior to the injury, Isaac was in the midst of a breakout campaign -- particularly on the defensive end, where he was averaging 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest.