Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will play Monday vs. Pelicans
Isaac (illness) is officially active and available to play in Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Isaac was able to go through his typical pregame routine and is feeling well enough to be cleared for a return after a one-game absence. He'll stick in his typical role off the bench, providing relief at both forward spots behind Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Going through pregame routine•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out with illness Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will return to bench role Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Underwhelms in first career start•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Struggles everywhere Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...