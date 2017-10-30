Isaac (illness) is officially active and available to play in Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Isaac was able to go through his typical pregame routine and is feeling well enough to be cleared for a return after a one-game absence. He'll stick in his typical role off the bench, providing relief at both forward spots behind Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross.

