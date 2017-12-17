Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will play on minutes restriction Sunday
Isaac (ankle) will play in Sunday's matchup with the Pistons, but will have a restriction of 15 minutes, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac has been sidelined for a little over a month with an ankle injury, but will finally make his return to the lineup Sunday. That said, the Magic will be cautious with their rookie forward and are going to keep his playing time limited, which means he can be avoided for fantasy purposes for the time being. That said, with Aaron Gordon dealing with a calf injury, Isaac could see an expanded role once he's cleared for a full workload.
