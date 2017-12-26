Isaac (ankle) will be available Tuesday against Miami, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac missed the last two games after aggravating an ankle injury that cost him significant time earlier in the season, but after going through parts of shootaround Tuesday morning, he's been cleared to return to action. The rookie's workload will likely be kept below 20 minutes, per coach Frank Vogel, so Isaac is best avoided in DFS contests.