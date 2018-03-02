Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will play vs. Pistons
Isaac (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Pistons and be limited to about 15 minutes, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
As expected, Isaac will make his long-awaited return to the hardwood Friday after an extended absence with a lingering ankle injury. Given his minutes limit, his impact will likely be minimal, so Isaac should be safe to avoid in all DFS lineups until he is cleared to take on more minutes in the rotation.
