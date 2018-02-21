Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will play with G-League affiliate Friday
Isaac (ankle) will practice with the Magic's G-League affiliate on Thursday and then remain there for their game on Friday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac has already been ruled out for the Magic's matchup with the Knicks on Thursday and there appears to be a good chance he's also held out Saturday against the 76ers. That said, he's finally slated to get on the court in the G-League, which indicates he's on the back end of his recovery. He'll practice with the Orlando affiliate Thursday and then play on a minutes restriction in their game Friday. Following that, the Magic will likely then reevaluate Isaac and see how the ankle responds to the increase in activity. Look for another update on Issac's status over the weekend.
