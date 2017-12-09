Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain out Saturday
Isaac (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac didn't play in Friday's loss to the Hornets, and Saturday's game will mark his 14th straight on the sidelines as he continues to work his way back from a severely sprained ankle he suffered back on Nov. 11 against the Nuggets. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day after Saturday. In the meantime, Arron Afflalo and Marreese Speights should continue to see minutes in his absence.
