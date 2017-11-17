Isaac (ankle), who did not practice Friday, will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Jazz, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac shed his walking boot recently, but is still dealing with too much swelling to get back to practice. Until that happens, Jonathon Simmons, among other wings, should continue seeing expanded roles.

