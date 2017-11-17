Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain out Saturday
Isaac (ankle), who did not practice Friday, will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Jazz, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac shed his walking boot recently, but is still dealing with too much swelling to get back to practice. Until that happens, Jonathon Simmons, among other wings, should continue seeing expanded roles.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sheds boot, remains out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out Monday, sporting protective boot•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as out for Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: X-rays come back clean•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sprains ankle, won't return Saturday•
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...